Town councillors are debating the future of the mayor’s parlour and the historic items contained within as they examine lease options for the future.

At a meeting of Grantham Town Council on Thursday (November 28), the authority voted to withhold £5,700 rent to South Kesteven District Council while it gathered more key information about the lease agreement and considered alternative options.

Council chairperson Tim Harrison told the authority that there were currently two alternatives - Grantham Museum and Earlesfield Community Centre.

He suggested that moving the council's base to the museum could have several benefits.

"We could put all the regalia and bits and bobs over in the museum, where everybody in the town can go and see it whenever the museum's open,” he said.

“This wouldn’t mean we're losing it. It would go on a permanent loan, it opens it up for everybody to see, and it enables us to have this [the mayor’s parlour] or wherever we go as a functioning office.”

Coun Harrison noted challenges with using Earlesfield Community Centre, including its remote location and limited amenities for staff.

Coun Harrison, however, also acknowledged the history of storing items in the mayor’s parlour, with several councillors noting that the room had now been used for 40 to 50 years as such.

“I am getting feedback and vitriol from civic societies and all this sort of stuff, coming out saying ‘Don’t you dare take everything out of there’.”

Councillors also discussed the future of historic items in the mayor’s parlour, considering limited space for council operations.

Councillors considered proposals to preserve key pieces, such as the mayor's desk and chains of office, as part of the town's heritage.

Coun Bruce Wells argued the desk and chair should remain, highlighting their historic significance.

“It’s part of our town’s heritage and is what people come to see—not the dining room or small tables. They can never be replaced if they go out of the parlour and get smashed,” he said.

He noted no decision had been made on whether future chairpersons might resume the mayoral role, currently an 'ambassador'.

He proposed that the council should not sell any of these items without the full approval of the town council.

It was suggested that if items were moved to Grantham Museum, a “mock-up” of the parlour could be recreated there for visitors to view.

Coun Elvis Stooke supported the idea of placing items in the museum for public viewing, while some raised concerns about the long-term security of valuable objects if relocated.

“I do not wish to see anything sold,” he said. “That would be detrimental to the town.”

Coun Paddy Perry said the mayor’s parlour itself was not as historic as might be thought, only going back 40 years or so and previously being a committee room. However, he noted that historically the Guildhall had been the home of Grantham Town Council since Victorian times.

“We need to think carefully about that,” he said.

However, he noted that many of the objects in the room were not as important as the chains of office and the maces.

Not everyone supported remaining tied to history.

Coun Chris Noon said: “Are we forward-thinking or coupling to history?

“I couldn’t care less. Put what’s important in the museum, do whatever’s cheapest, and serve the people.”

Councillors voted to donate coffee tables to charity and a display cabinet to Grantham Museum.

Members were told the night’s tables, which were more appropriate than the coffee tables they had been working on, had been donated for free.

Further discussions on the council's future location and the role of the mayor’s parlour will continue at the authority’s next meeting, due to be held on January 9.

