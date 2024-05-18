Lets celebrate our midwives, writes Catherine Frain, Continuity of Carer (Cocos Sleaford) midwife, team leader at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

In May, we celebrate International Day of the Midwife, established in 1992 by the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM), to raise awareness of the vital role of midwives and to reflect on their dedication and expertise.

Here is my midwifery story. Midwifery was never in my life plan. Growing up I’d achieved a good standard of education but never considered further education. Life happened; marriage and children became my priority, so I got a job to fit around my family.

Catherine Frain

Then I was asked to support my sister in her journey to becoming a mother. This was an honour and my first taste of labour and birth, other than my own experiences, which were positive. That moment of welcoming new life, wow! And then wondering, could I be part of this?

I decided on a career change and went back to education with distance learning. I was accepted onto a midwifery degree in Nottingham. Three years of learning theory supported by hands-on practice just flew by and I loved it!

When qualified, I gained early midwifery experience in Nottingham, which was challenging but very rewarding too. I worked in a busy unit, on the postnatal wards, midwife led birth centre and on the central delivery suite. I fell head over heels in love with midwifery and all its highs and lows.

As a student midwife I loved working with the community and after gaining some confidence, I decided to move to Boston community which felt like coming home.

Community midwifery gave me more time to spend with families, which is something often lacking in hospitals due to many constraints and pressures in that environment.

And then came Continuity of Carer, the gold standard of midwifery care. Seeing families from their first appointment, throughout their journey and then saying goodbye with their baby, just perfect, all-round midwifery!

In this model of care midwives build a relationship with women and families, from start to finish, making that difference when needed.

I am lucky to work in an amazing team of midwives, maternity support workers and health care support workers. We work closely with the Children’s Centres, GPs and health visitors providing all-round care that is so often needed. I can honestly say I have the best job!

I would absolutely recommend working in healthcare, there are lots of exciting career paths.

Please visit the ULHT website to see our latest vacancies.