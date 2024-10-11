Military band music is to be performed to mark the 80th anniversary of a Second World War battle.

Arnhem80 will be performed at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham on Friday, October 25 at 7.30pm.

The concert, which is raising money for the Army Benevolent Fund (ABF), will mark the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden and the Battle of Arnhem.

Band of the Welsh Guards.

It will feature music from The Band of the Welsh Guards, special speakers and songs from 1940s singer Melody Flyte.

British, American and Polish forces were involved in the Battle of Arnhem, which is recognised as one of the most famous battles of the Second World War.

Band of the Welsh Guards will perform at the concert.

Lincolnshire - also known as ‘bomber county’ - saw forces train and leave from RAF Barkston.

American aircraft flew from local airfields to drop more than 8,600 paratroopers from all three nations and also towed over 3,000 US glider troops to their landing zones near Arnhem.

Ferrying them into battle were the unsung heroes of the US 9th Troop Carrier Command, launching armadas of aircraft from giant airfields around Grantham.

Tickets are available from https://tinyurl.com/Arnhem-concert.

The concert has been organised by the Lincolnshire chairman of the ABF.