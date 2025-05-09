A town has marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day with a flag-raising ceremony.

The event on St Peter’s Hill in Grantham was organised by South Kesteven District Council and brought together military veterans, local representatives, and residents to commemorate the end of World War II in Europe.

The ceremony was attended by past and serving military members, including representatives of the Kings School Combined Cadet Force and the Royal British Legion.

Grantham residents honour airborne heritage in VE Day flag-raising ceremony. Photo: SKDC

South Kesteven District Council chairman, Paul Fellows (Ind), highlighted the significance of VE Day, acknowledging the hardships faced by those who endured years of conflict.

Lt Col Duncan Lowe, head of establishment at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, spoke about the district’s airborne heritage and the vital role of local airfields during D-Day and the Battle of Arnhem.

Father Stuart Cradduck from St Wulfram’s Church led a prayer of thanksgiving, while Clive Cooper, chairman of the Royal British Legion Grantham branch, read part of the Poem for the Fallen.

The VE Day flag flies over Grantham. Photo: SKDC

The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem, and the VE Day flag was raised by cadets Oliver Wix and Arron Shelbourn.

The flag will remain in place until the end of VE Day, serving as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during the war.