Minor injuries have been reported in a two-vehicle crash that took place on Friday.

The incident occurred on Callans Lane, Kirkby Underwood, between Grantham and Bourne, at 1.08pm.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the accident involved a Renault Captur and a Land Rover, causing minor injuries.

An accident took place on Callan’s Lane. Photo: Stock

The crash led to the temporary closure of the road between Kirkby Underwood and Irnham.

Anyone with information that could help police in their inquiries should call 101 quoting incident 227 of September 6.