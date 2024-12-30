Home   Grantham   News   Article

Misconduct hearing to be held after former Grantham inspector allegedly breached professional standards in 2021

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:51, 30 December 2024

A misconduct hearing is to take place after a former inspector allegedly breached standards of behaviour.

Former Lincolnshire Police Inspector Jonathan Mellor, who was stationed in Grantham, is alleged to have breached Standards of Professional Behaviour which are use of force, discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.

This follows an incident on May 26, 2021, where the former inspector is said to have used deliberate force, and that his conduct was disrespectful, abusive and threatening while speaking with a member of the public on the A46 between Newark and Lincoln.

A misconduct hearing will look into Inspector Jonathan Mellor
The hearing will be held next Tuesday (January 7) and Wednesday (January 8) at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln.

