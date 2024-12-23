A planning application has been submitted for a new children’s care home in Fenton, with residents raising concerns over its suitability.

The applications for a care home has been submitted by Dove Adolescent Services Ltd, part of the Polaris Community who own a variety of services for children and young people in Nottinghamshire who have, or are experiencing, trauma, attachment difficulties, social, emotional, and mental health difficulties.

The company has submitted a planning application to South Kesteven District Council for a change of use of a residential dwelling house at Latte Lodge, on Pump Lane, to a care home for four youngsters.

Site plan drawings for the proposed children's home in Fenton.

The statement said that Nottinghamshire had been identified by the North East-based company as having the largest population of 0 to 18 years olds within the D2N2 footprint [the area covered by the Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership], with 953 children and young people looked after by the local authority as at 2022, with 17.1% living in residential care.

“Local demand and needs of the host Local Authority informs the areas for growth. The age range of children in care within Nottinghamshire sits highest between 10 – 15 years old, meaning the age range of Dove Adolescent homes would satisfy this requirement,” the statement said.

The application said that the home we will provide “child-centred residential care for the young people, enabling them to achieve their potential in a safe and stable environment”.

Two fully trained employees will be on duty both during the day and the evening, with a maximum of four children residing within the home at any one time .

The application also said that the home will have two fully trained employees on duty both during the day and the evening, with a full time registered manager, and will always have two support workers on site on a 12-hour shift pattern, and adequate on-site parking.

The plans have had mixed reviews from villagers who have raised objections to the plans.

Both Daphne Streets and George Wood objected to the application due to concerns over the suitability of the road leading to the site, pointing out that it is not capable of withstanding the increase in traffic.

Mr Wood also pointed out that while village life would suit these vulnerable youngsters, Fenton this village has no facilities or amenities to benefit them, with no playing field, village green, village hall, local shop or bus service.

Mr Graham Doney also pointed out the lack of amenities, but remained neutral to the application, while Mrs Anna Ruiz has supported the plans and has said she has “zero reservations” with the plans, and that it would “only be an asset to have more children and young people living in the village”.

“As a household and family of five living in Fenton, we believe it's our social obligation to welcome any enterprise that supports children and young people, into our village and share the environment we have the privilege of residing in,” she said in a statement, “Fenton is a peaceful country village and in our opinion, a perfect setting for a children's care home.”