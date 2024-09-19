A mobility aid centre is moving to a larger, better-located store next week.

Prime Comfort will host a grand opening on Tuesday, September 24, to celebrate its move from the Market Place to the former Argos store on Guildhall Street, in Grantham.

The new shop is larger and better located, with improved parking.

Prime Comfort is moving from its Market Place location to Guildhall Street. Photo: Daniel Jaines

The current shop on the Market Place will close as part of the move.

Tuesday's event includes a free buffet and drinks from 10am-4pm.

Live music will feature singer-guitarist Rhiannon Rae and Sarah Hewson’s ABBA-tribute act, One of Us.

There will be free parking nearby.

Assistant manager Charlie Healey said the Market Place works were part of the reason for the move.

“Since all this, it’s affected us really badly,” she said.

Grantham Argos closed in 2020.

“This new location is better and bigger.

“We’re having a party day to celebrate, and once it opens, we’ll be able to see more of our customers again.”

She said people still thought the Market Place was shut, reducing trade, and hoped the new shop would improve this.

For more details, visit primecomfort.co.uk or call 01476 560044.