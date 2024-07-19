Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police stops moped driver carrying unsuitable load in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 09:03, 19 July 2024

Police stopped a moped with an unsuitable load on it.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the “dangerous concoction” yesterday (Thursday) in Grantham when the driver was on their way to a “special festival”, according to Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations.

Officers said the load the driver was carrying was unsuitable and it would “cause a danger or nuisance to other road users”.

The driver was stopped by Lincolnshire Police in Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police
Officers said it could have 'caused a danger or nuisance to other road users'. Photo: Lincolnshire Police
The load was removed and the driver was educated by officers.

