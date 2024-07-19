Lincolnshire Police stops moped driver carrying unsuitable load in Grantham
Police stopped a moped with an unsuitable load on it.
Lincolnshire Police stopped the “dangerous concoction” yesterday (Thursday) in Grantham when the driver was on their way to a “special festival”, according to Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations.
Officers said the load the driver was carrying was unsuitable and it would “cause a danger or nuisance to other road users”.
The load was removed and the driver was educated by officers.