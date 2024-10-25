Plans to build more apartments at the site of former council offices have been put forward.

A planning application (S24/1678) to convert part of the former South Kesteven District Council offices in St Peter's Hill in Grantham into four residential apartments has been submitted.

Currently, the building is partly vacant and undergoing redevelopment into residential accommodation after a proposal to create 24 self-contained flats was approved in November 2023.

The SKDC council offices on St Peters Hill. Photo: Banks Long and Co

The previous application was for the more modern part of the office complex, located south of the former main entrance, accessed via the walkway between The Guildhall and Grantham Museum. The latest application, however, focuses on a central area of the building directly connected to the already approved section.

In its supporting statement, applicant Taylor Holmwood Ltd explained that no external alterations are needed for the development and that the intended project spans three floors - the lower ground floor, upper ground floor, and first floor - all tying into the previously approved scheme.

The firm plans to redevelop the remaining older parts of the building through a separate application.

"It is felt that the proposals are in line with the current underway development within the same building and that the proposals pose no detrimental impact to the building, or its surroundings," wrote the applicant.

South Kesteven District Council staff moved into new headquarters above the Savoy Cinema in January last year, aiming to save taxpayers an estimated £300,000 annually in running costs.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the council introduced a hybrid working policy, allowing staff to blend working from home and in-office, reducing the need for large premises and enabling more agile operations.