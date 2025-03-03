A community has granted more than £12,000 to groups to plant orchards across the district.

Last year, South Kesteven District Council launched the Community Living Heritage grant.

This meant parish councils and community groups could apply for up to £1,500 to plant at least five fruit trees, plus protective spirals and canes, information signage and protective fencing if required.

Ian Simmons and Elizabeth Bowskill from the Wyndham Park Forum with a community orchard.

Since its launch, SKDC has granted £12,880 for trees to be planted.

SKDC cabinet member for environment Rhys Baker (Ind) said: “Community trees are more than just part of a landscape.

“They’re living, growing symbols of what we can achieve together for future generations.”

A total of 107 trees have been planted across South Kesteven. The groups and number of trees are as follows:

• Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council - 15 trees

• Langtoft Festival - 20 trees

• Foston Parish Council - 10 trees

• Stamford Community Orchard Group - 17 trees

• Deeping St James Parish Council - five trees

• Bytham Woodland Trust - 15 trees

• 7th Grantham (St John’s) Scout Group - five trees

• Bourne United Churches - 20 trees

Send us your news to news@lincsonline.co.uk.