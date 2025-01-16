Plans have been submitted to install more than 300 solar panels at a business park.

Alma Park Limited - also known as Alma - is proposing to install 332 solar panels on top of commercial blocks in Limesquare Business Park in Alma Park Road, Grantham.

If approved, the panels will generate around 121 megawatts every year, saving around 23.6 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Layout plans for the solar panels. Photo: Ivegate

Edward Jones, CEO of Alma, said: “We are delighted to be providing reduced and a sustainable source of our power for our tenants at Limesquare.

“The installation will have a minimum lifespan of at least 25 years, so this is a significant contribution to the sustainability of Grantham over many years to come.”

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal.

Limesquare Business Park in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Alma, with partners Beaufort Capital, is close to completing a refurbishment of the business park.

The solar panel installation forms part of the plans.

The panels would be installed by Ivegate Ltd and overseen by consultants Footprint Zero.

If approved, they are set to be installed by the end of February.