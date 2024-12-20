A new timetable for the East Coast Main Line (ECML) has been approved by the Government.

People that live and travel along the ECML, which passes through Grantham, will benefit from more trains, seats and quicker journeys when travelling to destinations like London from December 2025.

LNER, which operates trains through Grantham, has welcomed the news as it will introduce 16,000 more seats as a result.

More train journeys will run along the East Coast Main Line

David Horne, managing director of LNER, said: “We’re delighted the new transformative timetable for December 2025 has been approved.

“It reflects a decade of significant investment to improve the ECML and will provide more trains, thousands more seats and quicker journeys.

“It will also set us on the right path to provide further journey improvements in the future.

“Train companies and Network Rail have worked together to create the new timetable and we encourage passengers to check our December 2025 timetable microsite to see what it means for them.

“Our focus as an industry, and with our stakeholders, is now on getting everything ready over the next 12 months to launch the new timetable so we can provide the best service possible for the passengers and communities we serve.”

The new timetable will introduce a new fleet of LNER Azuma trains and improve connectivity between Yorkshire, the north east, Scotland and London.