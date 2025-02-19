A mum who was struggling to find a venue to keep her children entertained has decided to open a new play centre.

Dominika Henka-Dabek and her mum Joanna Lapok, who both live in Grantham, officially opened Party Planet in the George Shopping Centre, Grantham, on Sunday (February 16).

Dominika, a mother of two daughters, said: “Me and my mum have been thinking about opening something like this for a long time.

Mother and daughter Joanna Alpok (left) and Dominika Henka-Davek (right).

“I have a 10-year-old, Amelia, and a three-year-old, Dalia. My three-year-old is very energetic and I have been looking for somewhere nearby to go with her.

“With my 10-year-old, I was also struggling to find something to do within school hours.”

Party Planet in the George Shopping Centre, Grantham.

So, the mother and daughter took the plunge and opened Party Planet.

On working with her mum, she said: “It’s fun. I talk with my mum everyday anyway.

The centre officially opened on Sunday, February 16

“In the first few days, there has always been something going on so we haven’t actually had time to chat as much!”

The centre includes a bouncy castle, “plenty of toys”, books and much more for children to discover.

There is also a separate place for parents to sit and chat.

A celebratory cake for the opening.

“I would say it’s not a soft play centre but a play room - somewhere for children to just play and move around freely,” added Dominika.

She said: “Parents are also able to sit down, have a cup of tea or coffee and cake and keep an eye on their child.

“Since opening, I have been talking to some parents and they like the fact that parents can stay for free.

“Also the fact the place is not huge and can keep an eye on their children.”

A look inside Party Planet.

The pair hope the name will encourage parents to book celebrations with them and have birthday party packages with all of the packages including private hire of the venue.

Dominika added: “We just want it to be nice for people and for them to come back more than once.

“We understand children are at school for most of the day but if it means they come for even just an hour after school, it helps us and for the kids, it could be an extra hour of fun after school!

“Even for young children who aren’t at school yet, it can be a bit of fun for them.”

To find out more about Party Planet, go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572493746276.

The centre opens Monday to Friday from 10am until 4pm, Saturdays 10am until 3pm and Sundays from 10.30am until 2.30pm.