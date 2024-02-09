A motorist was freed from a car after an accident yesterday (Thursday, February 8).

At 6.12pm on Thursday, Corby Glen and Bourne fire crews swiftly responded to a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Kirkby Underwood Road, near Hawthorpe.

Using a short extension ladder, the crews successfully released one individual from the vehicle.

Fire and Rescue teams rescued a person following the collision. | Image: stock

Following the rescue operation, the incident was handed over to Lincolnshire Police for further management.