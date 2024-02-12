Drivers are being warned to be careful following near Belvoir Castle this morning (Monday, February 12) after a collision downed a telegraph pole.

Police are currently attending the incident on Woolsthorpe Road, near Grantham, and looking to make the area safe.

A social media post from PCSO Gray said: “Please be careful while driving past Belvoir Castle while we are waiting for BT to assess the damage to a telegraph pole which is currently overhanging the road following a road traffic collision and make the road safe.”

Motorists are being warned to drive carefully. Image: Melton Police

Police are on scene to make the area safe. Image: Melton Police

Images show the pole looking to be caught by its wire in the trees.