Belvoir Castle area faces traffic disruption due to pole damage

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 11:19, 12 February 2024

Drivers are being warned to be careful following near Belvoir Castle this morning (Monday, February 12) after a collision downed a telegraph pole.

Police are currently attending the incident on Woolsthorpe Road, near Grantham, and looking to make the area safe.

A social media post from PCSO Gray said: “Please be careful while driving past Belvoir Castle while we are waiting for BT to assess the damage to a telegraph pole which is currently overhanging the road following a road traffic collision and make the road safe.”

Motorists are being warned to drive carefully. Image: Melton Police
Police are on scene to make the area safe. Image: Melton Police
Images show the pole looking to be caught by its wire in the trees.

