Motorists warned to avoid part of the A52 near Swaton following serious colision
Motorists are being warned to avoid part of the A52 which has been closed following a serious collision.
The road is expected to be closed ‘for some time’.
Part of the road, and also a section of the B1394 at Swaton - between Threeklingham and Donington - have been shut.
Eyewitnesses say long queues are forming but many vehicles are turning around and finding alternative routes.
“We have closed the A52 and the B1394 at Swaton following a serious collision,” a Lincolnshire Police statement read.
“We expect the road to be closed for some time and ask people to avoid the area while emergency services are on scene.”