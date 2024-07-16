Motorists are being warned to avoid part of the A52 which has been closed following a serious collision.

The road is expected to be closed ‘for some time’.

Part of the road, and also a section of the B1394 at Swaton - between Threeklingham and Donington - have been shut.

Lincolnshire Police

Eyewitnesses say long queues are forming but many vehicles are turning around and finding alternative routes.

“We have closed the A52 and the B1394 at Swaton following a serious collision,” a Lincolnshire Police statement read.

“We expect the road to be closed for some time and ask people to avoid the area while emergency services are on scene.”