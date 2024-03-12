A school has been congratulated for its recent achievements.

Denton Primary School, near Grantham, placed in the top 1% of primary schools in the country for its Key Stage 2 assessments in reading, writing and maths.

Education minister MP Damian Hinds sent a letter to the school congratulating them on their achievements.

Denton Primary School pupils with the letter from education minister MP Damian Hinds.

Head of school Linda Orme said: “We are delighted with these results and pleased that the hard work and dedication of both our wonderful pupils and our caring and committed staff have been recognised in this way.

“The children of Denton Primary school have a real love for learning, and we are incredibly proud of them all.”

All pupils reached or exceeded the expected standard in all three subjects.

Executive headteacher Sheridan Edwards also said: “We pride ourselves in the nurturing and caring ethos of our whole school community and recognise that this contributes to the excellent academic success of our students.”