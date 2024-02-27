A music school has announced a significant expansion to meet the burgeoning demand for music education in the county.

Grantham's Rock Vox Academy, founded by Hayley Chapman, is broadening its horizons by inviting new teachers to join its ranks.

Meanwhile, the school plans to unveil The Ballad Studio, its second studio, in September.

Rock Vox academy owner and vocal teacher Hayley Chapman.

Under the Rock Vox Academy umbrella, the additional teachers will operate from the Symphony Studio.

The expansion sees the introduction of a diverse range of musical disciplines, including piano, violin, viola, clarinet, guitar, bass, double bass, ukulele, and drums, alongside drama lessons.

This is a pivotal moment for the academy, providing ample space and resources to accommodate the growing number of pupils eager to explore their musical talents.

Vocal teacher Jade.

Hayley, 39, the driving force behind Rock Vox Academy, expressed her passion for music and the arts, highlighting the positive impact they have on mental health and well-being.

“To be able to expand I’m super excited. It's taken me a long time to build my business and get it to this stage. It’s amazing but also so great to get other like minded teachers involved.

She said her desire was to create a welcoming space where people of all ages can discover the joy of music and acting, fostering a sense of community through shared artistic pursuits.

Piano, violin, viola and clarinet teacher Sharon.

“I'm really passionate about music and the arts and I want people to know how good it is for mental health and general wellbeing and I also love the idea of bringing people together with the joy of music and acting.”

Reflecting on her journey from humble beginnings 20-years ago at the age of 19 in her parents' upstairs bedroom to the thriving academy it is today, Hayley reminisced about overcoming challenges, including the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The school grew over the years, including being based in a converted garage and giving singing lessons over Zoom.

Drum teacher Will Blankley, who recently went on a European tour with King Zepha.

Hayley currently teaches in six schools, including The Priory Ruskin Academy, Priory Belvoir Academy, St Sebastians, Marston Thorolds, Orston Primary School, and Catmose Primary School in Oakham.

Despite obstacles, the academy persevered, adapting to virtual learning and emerging stronger than ever.

“In honesty it’s really built up more this past year and it’s so great. I'm very passionate about music and the benefits of it and would actually encourage everyone to learn an instrument or take drama. The arts are so important even if you don’t have a career in it in building confidence,” said Hayley.

Drama Lamda teacher Ellie.

Student success stories highlight the academy's commitment to excellence.

From achieving high distinctions in music examinations to performing at prestigious festivals, such as Knipfest, the academy's alumni continue to make their mark in the music industry.

Her 14-year-old daughter is the lead vocalist with Grantham teen band Triggered Band, while former student Zoe is in another Grantham band called Naturally Sourced and got a high distinction recently for her grade 7 rock pop Trinity examination.

Guitar, bass, double bass and ukulele teacher Jamie.

Another student, Isabelle, achieved a high merit in her grade 6 rock pop Trinity examination, while Jack studies music technology in Nottingham and is also working towards his grade 6.

“I’m proud of all my students. They all sing for lots of different reasons. It is a huge confidence boost to sing and I believe in that and music and not just keeping music in a room being taught.

“Students regularly are encouraged to do open mic nights to perform and I organise a big sing once every year. I believe in honing skills outside of the “classroom” environment.”

Hayley will be heading to Colsterworth festival where she’ll be encouraging other students who are taking part in that.

Hayley takes pride in nurturing their talent and fostering a supportive environment where they can flourish.

Looking ahead, Rock Vox Academy is gearing up for an exciting lineup of events, including a special week in July where prospective students can sample lessons from the academy's esteemed faculty.

As the academy evolves, Hayley remains dedicated to enriching lives through music and the arts.