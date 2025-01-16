An exciting programme of events for all ages has been lined up for the months ahead.

Audiences of all ages will be able to enjoy an array of events at the Guildhall in Grantham from January until April.

A night celebrating music of Fleetwood Mac, the Fleetwood Mac explores six decades of music of the much-loved band on Saturday, January 18.

Shakespeare's Macbeth will be peformed.

Interactive workshops, led by Creative Play specialist Hannah Peacock, will be holding storytelling workshops based on children’s books on Tuesday, February 18.

Also for the younger audiences, there will be giant puppets, enchanting songs and showstopping costumes in The Museum of Marvellous Things on Thursday, February 20.

Paul Jones and Dave Kelly

There will also be monthly Disco Toddlers dance events and music sensory sessions.

Founding members of The Blues Band, Paul Jones and Dave Kelly, come together to perform a live acoustic set on Friday, February 21.

Fans of classic rock anthems can enjoy a night of music, performed by American Highway, on Friday, February 28.

Other musical tributes include the sound of all American 70’s and 80’s bands like The Eagles, Doobie Brothers, Bruce Springsteen and more.

The Museum of Marvellous Things

A re-telling of Shakespeare’s Macbeth will also be performed on Thursday, March 6, and Friday, March 7.

Another classic to be re-told will be Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, performed by the Harrowby Singers as the group celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Audiences can enjoy the performance from Wednesday, March 12, until Saturday, March 15.

American Highway

For younger fans of ballet The Princess and the Frog, followed by a post-slow dance workshop, will be performed on Saturday, April 5.

To find out more details about all the performances, go to www.guildhallartscentre.com/.

Alternatively, call the box office on 01476 406158 or visit Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between 10am and 2pm.