Residents enjoyed a scorching summer event recently as they gathered for Party on the Green.

Grantham’s Sunningdale came alive on June 22 for the thirrd annual Sunnifest, celebrating community spirit and local talent.

The event kicked off with a diverse musical lineup including singer EBA Sallah, known for his blend of Reggae, Ska, Motown, and Dancehall.

Sunnifest 2024 took place on Saturday, June 22. Photo: Supplied

Young performers like Lewis Pittam and Hermione Johnson showcased their skills, highlighting the town’s support for budding artists.

Throughout the day, all ages enjoyed Hawaiian-themed games and family-friendly activities like bubbles and face glitter.

Organised with support from Londonthorpe And Harrowby Without Parish, who provided portable toilets, the event fostered community spirit with help from local businesses like 4You Reablement and Support.

Sunningdale resident Lewis Pittam was among the young performers. Photo: Supplied

"It’s not about money," said organiser Sue Smith, emphasising the event's inclusive ethos.

The event is a chance for the local community to gather. Photo: Supplied

Much fun was had by those attending. Photo: Supplied

A variety of activities took place. Photo: Supplied

Performers included Eba Sallah. Photo: Supplied

Young singer Hermione Johnson also performed. Photo: Supplied

There was a variety of music and entertainment throughout the day. Photo: Supplied

Fun was had by all. Photo: Supplied

Residents getting involved in Sunnifest. Photo: Supplied

Planning for next year's event is already underway. Photo: Supplied

Funds raised this year, including last year's surplus, will support Sunnifest 25.