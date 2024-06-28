Sunningdale's third annual party on the green draws community spirit
Residents enjoyed a scorching summer event recently as they gathered for Party on the Green.
Grantham’s Sunningdale came alive on June 22 for the thirrd annual Sunnifest, celebrating community spirit and local talent.
The event kicked off with a diverse musical lineup including singer EBA Sallah, known for his blend of Reggae, Ska, Motown, and Dancehall.
Young performers like Lewis Pittam and Hermione Johnson showcased their skills, highlighting the town’s support for budding artists.
Throughout the day, all ages enjoyed Hawaiian-themed games and family-friendly activities like bubbles and face glitter.
Organised with support from Londonthorpe And Harrowby Without Parish, who provided portable toilets, the event fostered community spirit with help from local businesses like 4You Reablement and Support.
"It’s not about money," said organiser Sue Smith, emphasising the event's inclusive ethos.
Funds raised this year, including last year's surplus, will support Sunnifest 25.