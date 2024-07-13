A pensioners sports group is celebrating after receiving a grant which will keep it going for another 10 years.

Clare Streets of the Colsterworth Kurlers applied for funding from the National Lottery earlier this year.

Five weeks ago she ‘jumped around the living room’ after finding out the group was awarded £4,617.

Colsterworth Kurlers

But Clare was quickly brought back down to earth after reading that she couldn’t tell anyone until after the general election.

It was a tough secret to keep, but she kept her lips sealed and on Monday (July 8) surprised the group with new kit.

Clare, a retired betting shop manager, said: “Because the group has been going for more than 10 years all of the equipment was getting old.

Clare Streets and Rosemary Haw of Colsterworth Kurlers

“We also only had two targets and we wanted three.

“This will keep us going for the next 10 years.”

The money will also pay a year's rent at the club’s base in Colsterworth Village Hall and fund the Christmas party.

Kurling is a sport in which players slide stones using a pusher towards a target area.

Colsterworth Kurlers

The original sport of curling is played on ice but it was adapted to kurling, initially as a sporting idea for disabled people, so that it can be played indoors on any smooth, flat surface.

Colsterworth Kurlers has 43 members aged up to 94 and meets each week.

Kurler Colin Dickinson, who lives on his own, looks forward to the weekly sessions as a chance to meet with people. He said: “It is something everybody can get involved in.”

Barrie Grosse, 83, first started attending the sessions on his own 11 years ago, and later brought along his wife Teresa, 80.

He said: “The friendship is the best part about coming.

“If anyone was in trouble, everyone would be there to help you.

“My wife has dementia but everyone treats her like normal. It also gives me relaxation as other people are looking after her.”



