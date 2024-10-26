A National Trust estate is partnering with an international photography competition.

Belton Estate, near Grantham, is partnering with International Garden Photography of the Year (IGPOTY) to launch the Beauty of Belton Estate Award.

Belton will also be hosting its first IGPOTY exhibition next year.

Photographers will have the chance to have their photos displayed in an exhibition at Belton. Photo: Arnhel de Serra/National Trust

Charlotte Beaver, visitor operations and experience manager at Belton Estate, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of an exciting international photography exhibition, as it tours to Belton in 2025.

“A selection of the higher-placed awarded images from this award will feature in the exhibition.

View towards house from Orangery at Belton House, Lincolnshire. Photo: Mike Selby/National Trust

“First place will also receive an afternoon tea and guided tour of the gardens and house, with second and third place each receiving complimentary tickets to the Christmas at Belton winter light trail.”

To find out more about the competition, go to https://igpoty.com/competitions/the-beauty-of-belton-estate-competition-18/.

Photographers can enter up to eight pictures for free and have until noon on February 24, 2025.

The photos must be taken of the estate and include green elements such as plants, wildlife and nature.

They can be from any year and taken on any device.