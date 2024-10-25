Nepalese community celebrates Bijaya Dashami and Dipawali with Grantham councillors
There was an evening of joy, featuring festive decorations, traditional attire, and a warm spirit of unity this week.
Grantham’s Nepalese community celebrated the vibrant festivals of Bijaya Dashami and Dipawali on Monday (October 21) at the Railway Social Club.
The Grantham Nepali Samaj UK welcomed local councillors and distinguished guests to experience Nepalese culture firsthand.
Coun Tim Harrison (Ind), chairman of Grantham Town Council, inaugurated the event alongside Kishor Lamichhane, the organisation’s president, and Shankar Bhandari, the coordinator.
The formal programme included a slideshow highlighting Nepal’s rich culture, presented by advisor Krishna Gurung.
Mr Gurung said: “It was the first time we have invited local community leaders and shown them Nepalese culture and about Nepal.
“Everyone enjoyed the evening and the main theme of Nepali decor, costume by all its members, delicious food , cultural dance and celebrations with a great positive vibe.”
Attendees enjoyed captivating performances, including traditional dances by children and songs from artists in Nepal and Coventry.
Guests savoured a delightful array of Nepalese cuisine, generously sponsored by local restaurants.
The community raised an impressive £3,485 through the lively “Deusi Bhailo” celebration, supporting plans for a future community hall and various charitable causes.
Coun Harrison praised the Nepalese community’s contributions to Grantham, expressing enthusiasm for future collaborations.