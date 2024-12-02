A play area has reopened following more than £100,000 worth of improvements.

New equipment has been unveiled at Beeden Park play area in Grantham.

The equipment has been installed thanks to £100,000 from the FCC Communities Foundation, as well as £21,570 from South Kesteven District Council and £5,000 from the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Representatives from funding groups at Beeden Park open day

Councillor Ian Selby (Ind) giving a speech at the opening of the park.

SKDC cabinet member for culture and leisure and deputy leader Coun Paul Stokes (Ind) said: “We were all thrilled to take part in the grand opening of the new and improved Beeden Park, which now offers fantastic, up-to-date, safe and modern equipment for all.

“Green spaces and play areas are crucially important for our community and make a huge difference to the wellbeing of those living in the area.

Youngsters enjoying the open day event

“We are delighted that the FCC Communities Foundation agreed to award us the money to improve the facilities here.

“I also need to thank Councillor Steven Cunnington for his drive and design input on the project.

A look at Beeden play park

A look at Beeden play park

“Together, we’ve created a vibrant and inclusive space for youngsters of all ages and abilities.

“There is also a range of outdoor gym equipment, which means this investment has provided something for everyone.

“It’s a space that works for the whole community.”

A look at Beeden play park

The equipment, installed by Wicksteed, is for children aged two and above, and also includes a social area for teenagers.

It is also designed with accessibility and inclusivity in mind, providing both sensory experiences and space to accommodate wheelchairs.