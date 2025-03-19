A new energy park could be built between the A1 at Grantham and East Coast Main Line.

NatPower, a developer for energy generation and distribution, is seeking the public’s opinion on a new 1GW battery energy storage facility, named Canner’s Lane Energy Park, near Great Ponton.

The unit, which will operate entirely on battery power, is proposed within a 40 acre site, incorporating a battery storage system (BESS) and transmission connected substation, as well as large areas for new habitat creation and tree planting.

The site is proposed to be built between the A1 and East Coast Main Line.

John Sturman, managing director at NatPower said: “Battery storage will play an essential role in delivering clean, secure and affordable energy for the UK and we are looking forward to meeting with the local community in Great Ponton to discuss our plans, in particular how our site can help deliver biodiversity benefits for local wildlife.

“The NatPower team will be on hand to answer questions at the public exhibition.

“We will also be discussing how NatPower could invest in local initiatives to create market leading sustainable living for the local community.

“We are keen to hear about what your community would like to see become more sustainable.

“I would encourage everyone to come along and share their feedback, so we can enhance the proposals further.”

As well as detailed plans for the BESS proposal, NatPower will also be sharing details of its Community Energy Transition Foundation, which enables communities to become the most sustainable in the UK.

If the project is approved, the foundation will invest in initiatives that support the transition to net zero.

The public is invited to the event at Great Ponton Village Hall in Archers Way, Great Ponton, NG33 5DS on Monday, March 31, between 2pm and 7.30pm.

After NatPower has gathered feedback, it will then submit a planning application to South Kesteven District Council.