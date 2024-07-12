A new bin lorry has been painted blue to share a very important health message.

South Kesteven District Council’s latest addition to its fleet was revealed on Tuesday (July 9) with the aim to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

The lorry carries the Prostate Cancer UK 30-second risk check message that can save lives, along with a link to the charity website for more information.

SKDC's new bin lorry raising awareness of prostate cancer.

Leader of SKDC Ashley Baxter (Ind, Market and West Deeping), said: “We are proud to be using a refuse freighter to deliver a vitally important new health message across the district.

“Our new freighter is eye-catching, not least for its colour but for the information which can literally save lives.”

Launch attendees with the new bin lorry.

Alaistair Hawken from Grantham Gingerbread donated special ‘gingerbread men’ as their shape is symbolic of the Prostate Cancer UK icon.

Alaistair Hawken from Grantham Gingerbread donated special ‘gingerbread men’ for the lorry.

At the launch on Tuesday, one of the charity’s representatives Robert Oldroyd attended to share his own experience of cancer after he was diagnosed with it 20 years ago, despite a lack of systems.

He said: “Prostate cancer is a lethal thing if not diagnosed but there is a reluctance among men to discuss it.

Robert Oldroyd, prostate cancer survivor and supporter of Prostate Cancer UK with the vehicle.

“That’s why this campaign is so good. It’s a brilliant idea and I thank the council for what they have done.

“I would urge every man in South Kesteven to read the message and act on it.”

Councillor Paul Wood (Ind, Viking) discovered he had prostate cancer through a routine PSA test, but had no symptoms.

The Prostate Cancer UK message on the side of the bin lorry.

An MRI scan showed there was a 50% chance he had prostate cancer and a subsequent biopsy confirmed that he did.

Coun Wood said: “I chose surgery to remove the prostate, had the operation in June 2023 and further tests confirmed that the cancer had not spread beyond the prostate.

“I was very lucky, and I would encourage every man to take the risk of prostate cancer seriously, even if they have no symptoms.”

Latest figures show 144 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every day.

The SKDC waste team with the new bin lorry.

Jaspal Phull, urology consultant at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) and clinical director for surgery, said: “Understanding whether you may have prostate cancer starts with a discussion and in most cases a simple blood test.

“Some men will need specialist testing to see whether they have early prostate cancer.

“In the UK 144 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every day. Age, ethnicity and family history play a significant part in this.

“Learn more about your prostate and beat this treatable cancer with early risk assessment and blood test detection.”

Mr Phull has also made a video about the symptoms and treatments with prostate cancer at https://youtu.be/Uw7yP1aKO7Q.

Last year, SKDC also revealed a pink bin lorry to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Council lorry supplier Dennis Eagle has supported the initiative with a blue paint finish on a freighter already on order for the fleet.

The new vehicle was already scheduled for delivery, so there was no extra cost to SKDC for either the lorry or the blue paintwork.