The owners of a popular café have announced it is up for sale for ‘personal reasons’.

After serving the community for nearly nine years, a new owner is being sought for Knightingales, located in Guildhall Court, Grantham.

The café, known for its fresh food and homemade cakes, has a loyal following in the town, offering a welcoming space for residents to enjoy their meals in a charming courtyard setting.

Knightingales café is up for sale.

Owners Patrick Mattison and Hayley Pulfrey confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Thursday last week (April 24), expressing their gratitude for the support they have received over the years.

“Due to personal reasons, we have reluctantly decided not to renew the lease and Knightingales Grantham is now up for sale,” the post read.

“We have enjoyed nine years serving you all, but the time is right for us to move on.

Patrick Mattison and Hayley Pulfrey, from Knightingales, pictured in 2019 as part of a healthy foot scheme with Coun Jacky Smith (left), SKDC?s cabinet member for Health, Communities and Wellbeing.

“We hope someone will wish to carry on with this well-established Grantham business, and until then we remain open as usual and thank you for your continued support.”

Despite the decision to sell, the café remains open and continues to serve customers as usual.

Patrick and Hayley said they hoped a suitable buyer would step forward soon.

They encouraged interested parties to make offers via their Facebook page or email hayleypulfrey@gmail.com.

LincsOnline has contacted the owners for further comment.