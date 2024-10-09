A new council customer service centre is opening next week.

The new South Kesteven District Council customer service centre opens in The Picture House in St Catherine’s Road, Grantham, next Monday (October 14).

These offices will replace the previous temporary centre based in the Guildhall Arts Centre.

Councillor Rhea Rayside, SKDC cabinet member for people and communities, said: “The improved customer service centre represents the council’s commitment to serving the needs of our residents.

“By offering face-to-face personalised assistance, as well as through our other channels, we can enhance the overall customer experience and foster greater community engagement.

“The improved facilities will also support the requirements of staff as they continue to deliver services for residents across the district.

“We recognise the importance of digital literacy and want to ensure that those who are new to digital services or don’t have access to technology at home are able to engage council services with confidence.”

The centre will be open from Monday to Friday from 9am until 3pm. It will be open for customers who have booked an appointment, either by phone, email or in person.

A number of self-serve stations will also be available for customers without digital access at home to complete online tasks transactions and access online portals such as council tax, choice based lettings, licensing and planning.