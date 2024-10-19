A new documentary featuring film locations in the area has officially been released.

Grantham College pupils, alongside lecturer Steve Healey, have showcased sites in Grantham that have featured in films and TV in a new documentary.

The documentary called The Ultimate Film Guide to Grantham and includes a look inside Harlaxton Manor where ITV’s Victoria and The Haunting, starring Liam Neeson, in 1999 were filmed.

Many locations in Grantham have featured on the big screen.

Other locations include Belvoir Castle where The Crown and The Da Vinci Code were filmed.

“It was a very positive experience for me and the students,” said Steve.

He added: “We have a few students who have included parts of the film in their showreels.

“It was especially good visiting the locations as some of them had not been to them before.

“A highlight for me was filming at Harlaxton Manor. They got really behind it and even left the building open for us.

“I was very happy with how it turned out, the only thing was people have said we left some films out.

“However, I put a lot of research into the documentary.”