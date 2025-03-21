A new LGBTQ+ community group is aiming to bring people together to spend time outdoors and try new things.

Megan Atkinson, originally of Melton Mowbray, moved to Bottesford three years ago and feeling there was a lack of an LGBTQ+ community in rural areas, she decided to create one.

The community group, called Queer Adventure Collective, was created with the aim for people to have fun outdoors, meet like-minded people, and provide a safe space for people to experience new things.

Megan Atkinson

“Being outdoors is good for the soul, happiness and mental health, and that is exactly what I want to provide,” said Megan.

The 30-year-old first came out at the age of 25 and she believes that growing up in a rural area, with no queer groups available nearby, did impact her growing up. She said most LGBTQ+ groups are based in bigger cities and focus on evening plans, which can revolve around the drinking culture.

She added: “I always lived fairly rural and the range of people around isn’t as varied.

“When I thought of a gay woman, I didn’t really understand it and it took me a long time to realise it about myself and come out, as not seeing a representation can make it more difficult to come out.”

The group will be hosting two events a month, ranging from walks, socials, day trips, paddleboarding, skating, wild swimming, climbing, and beach trips.

Megan wants to assure those who are concerned about not having the skills for certain activities that all events are aimed at beginners as she wants people to feel included.

The activities will take place across Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, and Lincolnshire to give everyone a chance to attend.

Day trips to the Peak District and the east coast for beach and surfing experiences are also on Megan’s future plans for the group as the weather gets better.

“Because I would have to travel every time I wanted to attend any of the outdoor groups, I don’t people to feel like they can’t come to the activities, so we will take the activities to them,” she added.

Megan Atkinson

People interested in taking part in the group can message the Instagram page @queer.adventyre.collective or join the WhatsApp group, where the link is on the Instagram biography.

“The WhatsApp group is for people to get to know each other because sometimes it can be a scary thing to do to go straight to an event and that way we can plan things and people feel more comfortable,” the organiser added.

The group’s first event took place on Sunday, March 16 as a gentle walk and social around Attenborough Nature Reserve, where people had the chance to get to know each other and end the walk with some coffee and cake at the nature reserve’s cafe.

The next event will be taking place at the National Space Centre in Leicester today (Friday, March 21) as people will have the chance to attend a Planetarium show, stargazing and enjoy a space latte.

People can meet at 6pm to engage in the astronomy experience.