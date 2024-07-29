Improvements to a country estate will make it a more inclusive and welcoming destination for all visitors, says the National Trust.

Belton Estate, near Grantham, has unveiled new features to enhance accessibility at its sites.

The transformation includes an all-weather car park with accessible bays and in-vehicle admission points.

New changing place facilities have been installed.

Additionally, the car park is equipped with 12 11kW electric vehicle charging points, catering to the growing number of electric car users.

The visitor reception is now an Information and Accessibility Hub with a Changing Places toilet facility for individuals with additional care needs.

These facilities feature hoists, curtains, changing benches, and ample space for carers, ensuring a comfortable and dignified experience for visitors.

Belton Estate’s commitment to accessibility demonstrates the National Trust's dedication to making its sites inclusive for everyone.

These new facilities and features ensure that all visitors can have a memorable and enjoyable experience at this historic estate.

Louise Ransberry, assistant director of operations for Midlands and East of England at the National Trust, highlighted the importance of these enhancements: “For many families, Changing Places facilities are essential.

The car park has been revamped.

“They provide visitors with complex care needs a comfortable and happy day out. It’s great that Belton has joined other places in offering these key facilities.

“We’re continuously working to improve the accessibility of the places we care for.”

The Information and Accessibility Hub also provides essential resources for planning a visit.

Mobility aids are available for hire, and new maps highlight accessible routes.

An innovative sensory explorer station has been introduced, offering sensory bags with items like binoculars to enhance the outdoor experience for visitors of all abilities.

Belton Estate has resurfaced paths for easier navigation from the car park to key areas.

These upgrades ensure that all visitors can fully enjoy the beauty and history of Belton Estate without facing physical barriers.

Belton Estate, a 1,300-acre deer park, features a café, play area, gift shop, and adventure playground. Built in the 1680s, Belton House showcases cutting-edge design.