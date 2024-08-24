A flooring expert and his business partner are carrying forward a family craft after taking over his uncle's shop and launching a new legacy of their own.

Howard Evans, alongside Matt White, has revitalised the family’s previous flooring store on Alma Park in Grantham with a fresh identity and distinctive offerings.

Howard, who began his career under the guidance of his uncle Andrew Rodgers, has always been passionate about flooring.

Serenity Flooring has recently opened in Grantham.

Mr Rodgers opened AJR Carpets in 2014 and now Howard is taking over 10 years later.

His uncle's mentorship ignited his career in the industry, setting him on a path that now leads to the rebranding of the family business.

"I've been in the flooring business since I left school," said Howard.

Explore the latest carpet offerings from Serenity Flooring, blending elegance with functionality.

“Even before that I was doing bits and pieces for my uncle.

“He taught me, got me started off with the basics before I went off to a shop in Rutland where I got my teeth into it.

"Taking over the family business and rebranding it as Serenity Flooring feels like a natural progression. It’s about honouring the legacy while bringing something new to the table."

Serenity Flooring offers carpets that combine style and comfort.

After working in Rutland with high-end materials, Howard saw the opportunity to merge his experience with a family tradition.

This personal and professional milestone aligns with recent life changes, including the birth of his first child.

Business partner Matt has also been in the flooring business for about five years, also working as a fitter at AJR Carpets.

Grantham’s Serenity Flooring showcases a diverse selection of premium carpets.

A former postman, Matt was convinced to take up his new vocation after Andrew worked on his property.

“I like to get involved so I asked if there was anything I can do, and he started giving me odd jobs to do.

“At the end of the day he was like ‘can I give you a job?’ I said I’d got one but he came back a few times and offered to train me and I thought ‘you know what, maybe I’ll give it a go’.

Serenity Flooring introduces a variety of carpet styles to enhance your home décor.

“I haven’t looked back since.”

The newly-named Serenity Flooring will bring unique flooring designs to Grantham.

“We wanted to offer something different from the usual,” said Howard.

“While many businesses stick to conventional options, we aim to introduce unique patterns and textures that stand out from the norm.”

Serenity Flooring’s range includes unique carpets designed to transform any space.

“Customer focus is our priority, we don’t rush to get a job done but focus on getting it right and making sure the customers happy,” added Matt White.

Serenity Flooring focuses on domestic floor coverings and will not handle ceramic tiles, instead specialising in a diverse range of innovative flooring solutions.

It offers a distinctive array of domestic floor coverings, deliberately avoiding the mainstream choice of ceramic tiles.

Instead, the shop focuses on unique patterns and textures designed to stand out from conventional options.

Located at Alma Park, Unit 3, Park Road, the new showroom operates on an appointment-only basis.

This allows Howard and Matt to provide personalised service while managing the practicalities of a small team.