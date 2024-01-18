A new group aims to teach children and others about the language and culture of Tamil.

The Grantham Tamil Association, which was established in October, is holding an event to celebrate Thai Pongal, a traditional Tamil harvest on Saturday (January 20), at Barrowby Memorial Hall.

Alongside celebrating Tamil Heritage Month, the event will announce future plans for the association.

The Grantham Tamil Association meets weekly at Barrowby Memorial Hall.

Tamil is a Dravidian language which is natively spoken by Tamil people in south Asia.

The association was founded by Ahilan Sivanadeyan, Sanjeevan Somasundram and Kalyani Thevarajah.

“It is a community gathering. We are planning to encourage our children about the language”, said Ahilan.

He added: “That’s what the Tamil Association is. We teach them the language and about the importance of why we are here.”

As well as teaching people about the Tamil language and culture, they will help students work towards annual exams, held by the AD Tamil UK, which will gain them UCAS points for applying to university at a later stage.

Those involved will also get to learn about fine arts such as Carnatic music, musical instruments and classical dance.

While living in Sleaford, Ahilan said his children were “bored” with “no community, no friends and nothing to do on the weekends”.

Founders of the Grantham Tamil Association. Left to right: Ahilan Sivanadeyan, Sanjeevan Somasundram and Kalyani Thevarajah.

He came to Grantham and met up with Sanjeevan and Kalyani and the three discussed the possibility of starting a group in Grantham.

The group has since been meeting every Friday at Barrowby Memorial Hall.

Ahilan said: “There are about 50 Tamil families in Grantham and other families who are not Tamil that want to be involved.

“Some families did not realise there were so many Tamil people in Grantham.

“I have had feedback from families that say this is helpful and relieves their stress when they come here.

“We have so many people and it’s helping them mentally and physically.”

Tamil Heritage Month was first recognised by the government in 2016 and it is an important month for the Tamil community.

The Grantham group’s event runs from midday to 6pm. It will see members wear traditional Tamil attire, with the women wearing sarees and men wearing a veshti or dhoti.

Children will also be dressed in traditional attire.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington (Ind, Grantham Barrowby Gate) and Councillor Matthew Bailey (Con, Grantham St Wulfram’s) are also due to attend.