Primary school children and staff have welcomed a new headteacher.

Liz Hindmarsh is the new headteacher of St Anne’s C of E Primary School in Harrowby Road, Grantham.

“I want to work with the community and make it a community hub,” said Liz.

St Anne's School, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

She added: “Being in leadership is great and working in a church school is different.

“They are special and make a difference to people's lives.”

Liz has been a teacher for over 24 years. She moved to St Anne’s after being a headteacher at another primary school in Peterborough.

On teaching, she said she “enjoys the relationship you build with children”.

She added: “It is one of the most challenging jobs in the world, but it is also one of the best jobs in the world.”

Since school started back, Liz has been welcomed with open arms.

She said: “The staff and community have been very welcoming.

“I am looking forward to working with the church and also working with other headteachers locally.”