The owners of a new nursery say they aim to bring a different educational approach to a town.

Little Adventures Montessori is due to open its new home in Dysart Road, Grantham, in September.

The educational approach of Montessori - an approach that focuses on children being given their own independence and freedom to learn at their own pace - is believed to be the first of its kind in Grantham.

The children are encouraged to be more independent with their learning.

Owner and manager of Little Adventures Angela Euesden hopes to “bring the best quality education to Grantham and the community”.

She said: “This method of education works really well.

“It is an individual way of teaching children. We are teaching them things like to put their own coat on, pour their own drink and serve their own food.

The activities are carefully structured for the children.

“The children really flourish and the environment is very calm. It is freedom within a structured environment.

“The children have freedom to move around the room, but activities are carefully chosen by the educators.

“Every activity we prepare in the classroom has a background lesson we want them to learn and they have fun with it.”

Montessori education was established by Italian educator Marie Montessori in the early 1900s.

While visiting mental asylums in Rome during her schooling years, she found that children who were confined needed more stimulation from their surrounding environment.

After opening her first classroom in 1907 and using this method, she later met with education reformers who set up a teaching course for her method.

The approach later spread to the United States and is now used all over the world.

Angela has been a qualified Montessori practitioner since 1995. She also won Montessorian Practitioner of the Year 2014, after she supported a school to become the first state-funded Montessori school in London.

She now wants to bring this to Grantham.

Angela added: “I have been doing this for nearly 30 years and I have seen how it brings a lot of benefits to children.

“They will flourish, the parents will see a change and they are also getting a really high quality education for their child.

“Our aim is for the children to be independent in a calm environment where they are able to do things themselves.”

The nursery will offer education to children from six months old up to five years. There will also be capacity for up to 68 children and a team of 15 to 20 staff members.

Little Adventures already has two branches in Yorkshire.

Angela hopes to eventually branch further out into the county.

She added: “We would love to expand into Lincolnshire, we will just have to see how well received it is in Grantham.”

To find out more about Little Adventures, go to https://www.lamontessori.org/.

