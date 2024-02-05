A new nursery is set to open in Grantham.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries will be opening a new nursery this month in Welham Street, Grantham.

Regional manager Katie Clipston said: “At Ashbourne, our sleeves are rolled up, and we're eager to introduce Grantham to our brand of quality early learning.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries is set to open in Welham Street, in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

“Our commitment is straightforward - to provide children with an educational foundation that prepares them for a lifetime of learning.”

Ashbourne Day Nurseries is a family-owned childcare group that has been running for 16 years.

The new Grantham nursery will offer 32 places for children and it aims to offer accessible and quality childcare in the area.

An official opening date is not confirmed for the nursery.

Anyone who is interested in Ashbourne Day Nurseries can contact them by phone on 0800 699 0044.