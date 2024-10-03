A new pawnbroker is opening in town.

Ramsdens is opening in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham later this month.

Four new jobs will be created, including one branch manager and three sales assistants.

A Ramsdens spokesperson said: “The branch will offer customers in the local area a range of fantastic services including great rates of foreign, new pre-owned jewellery, gold buying service and pawnbroking loans.

“The branch will also be supporting a local charity with loose coins and loose change, a scheme whereby customers can donate their unspent foreign currency into a coin tub in the branch.

“Each year we exchange the currency back to sterling and donate it to the branch’s local charity of choice, which is Pancreatic Cancer UK.”