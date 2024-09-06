A choral society’s new season begins next week.

The Grantham Choral Society returns next Tuesday (September 10) at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church.

As the group comes back, the choir will start to prepare for their autumn concert at ChristChurch on November 23, followed by their first chance to sing Requiem by Verdi since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Grantham Choral Society performing.

This performance will take place at Ely Cathedral in March next year, after they were invited by Ely Choral Society.

To mark the start of the season, the society is also holding a pre-season workshop tomorrow (Saturday) at 10am in Harrowby Lane Methodist Church.

Registration is from 9.30am and costs £5.

Anyone who is interested in joining the group can email granthamchoralsociety@outlook.com.