Commuters travelling north up the A1 now have a new place to stop and take a break as an international coffee chain opened its new services.

The brand new Starbucks Drive-Thru has opened on the A1 Great North Road at Foston this morning (Friday), offering travellers a new place to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat in a cosy space.

The store was officially opened at 6am to waiting customers, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9am to celebrate the grand opening, attended by Ambassador for Grantham Coun Charmaine Morgan.

Ambassador Charmaine Morgan (second left) with staff at the new Foston Starbucks. Photo: RSM Photography

The Foston A1 Starbucks’ opening hours are from 6am to 10pm, aiming to accommodate the busy schedules of Grantham’s commuters, as well as offer a cosy retreat for anyone who wants to enjoy a hot cup of coffee or a fresh pastry.

District manager Lee Gillis said: “It’s good to see the store opening, it’s a great convenient location for commuters heading north, and we hope to see it busy every day with customers.”

One of the first customers into the new Foston A1 Starbucks store is the Lewis family, from Grantham, with husband and wife Tara and Lewis and baby Harper, six months.

Ambassador Charmaine Morgan opens the Foston Starbucks. Photo: RSM Photography

Tara said: “We saw it was open and decided to come here instead of the one at Newark.

“We go up and down the A1 a lot for work, and will probably come here regularly.”

"We are excited to be a part of the vibrant Grantham community and look forward to becoming a local favourite," added Carys Harry, spokesperson for The Magic Bean Co. who will be operating the store under license from Starbucks.

The new Starbucks on the A1 at Foston. Photo: RSM Photography

"We can’t wait to welcome you through our doors and make your day a little brighter, one cup at a time."