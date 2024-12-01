Councillors are calling for new CCTV and more funding to tackle fly-tipping and anti-social litter issues in town hotspots.

Grantham Town and SKDC Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Ind) and others have pushed for a new strategy to tackle issues in the town centre, particularly off London Road, University Square, and Railway Terraces.

The strategy follows a joint meeting with South Kesteven District Council officers and Councillors Tim Harrison (Ind) and Patsy Ellis (Ind) to create a strategy to improve conditions.

Examples of some of the issues Charmaine and her fellow councillors want to tackle.

Coun Morgan’s call includes support for an existing bid for CCTV in University Square to improve community safety, which she hopes will be approved at a future SKDC budget meeting, and a joint call with Councillor Graham Jeal (Con) for extra funding.

“A combination of lack of space, fly-tipping, misuse of bins, and bins taking up pavement space has led to unacceptable living conditions in these areas, with pedestrian safety at risk and potential environmental and health hazards,” said Coun Morgan.

“If we can clear the streets, we will be able to see how lovely our rare, intact London Road Victorian parade of shops and associated terraces are, with a range of architectural features reflecting the rich industrial and railway heritage of Grantham.”

Measures include assessing waste management, enhancing signage, and tackling littering and fly-tipping.

The initiative has received support from SKDC’s cabinet member for environment, Rhys Baker (Green), and will involve close cooperation with Lincolnshire County Council to improve waste handling at the Alexandra Road tip.

“Thanks must go to residents and businesses who have pride in the area and who flagged concerns. Some help monitor these streets on a regular basis,” said Coun Morgan.

“Our street cleaning, waste management, and environmental safety teams are all working tirelessly and constantly. They deserve our backing, and this strategic approach should help.”

“We are listening and will do what we can to help.”

For waste disposal assistance, including large items, call 01476 406080.