A new supermarket is opening in a town shopping centre.

Heron Foods will be opening in the Isaac Newton Centre in Grantham, over four units in the former Peacocks store.

The supermarket chain, which also has branches in Bourne, Spalding and Lincoln, has been recruiting for positions, including a store manager which people can still apply for.

The Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

In a social media post, talent acquisition recruiter Isabel Green said: “We're thrilled to announce that we have a brand new Heron Foods store opening soon in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

“We are recruiting for a full store team and have lots of exciting new job opportunities for people to join us.”

The store will be open Mondays to Saturdays from 7am until 10pm and Sundays 8am until 8pm.

Heron Foods has been contacted for more details.

