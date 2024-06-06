Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham Tennis Club launches new group for over 60s

By Katie Green
Published: 10:00, 06 June 2024

A new initiative seeks to get over 60s into tennis.

Grantham Tennis Club has launched ‘Active@60+’, aimed at people aged 60 and above to play tennis, regardless of their level of experience.

The sessions aim to give people a “couple hours of fun each week, a great social atmosphere and healthy exercise”.

Grantham Tennis Club has launched Actice@60.
Grantham Tennis Club has launched Actice@60.

A ‘try it out’ session will be held on June 11 at Wyndham Park, and then every Tuesday at Grantham Tennis Club in Gonerby Road.

The sessions, which have been funded by Sports England, are free of charge.

