A new initiative seeks to get over 60s into tennis.

Grantham Tennis Club has launched ‘Active@60+’, aimed at people aged 60 and above to play tennis, regardless of their level of experience.

The sessions aim to give people a “couple hours of fun each week, a great social atmosphere and healthy exercise”.

A ‘try it out’ session will be held on June 11 at Wyndham Park, and then every Tuesday at Grantham Tennis Club in Gonerby Road.

The sessions, which have been funded by Sports England, are free of charge.