Councillor Nikki Manterfield has been elected as the new leader of the South Kesteven Conservative group.

At a recent meeting, thanks were extended to Councillor Graham Jeal, who led the group since May 2023 but has stepped down due to work commitments.

Nikki Manterfield

Councillor Sarah Trotter has been appointed deputy leader.

A spokesperson for the group said: "This leadership duo continues Grantham's proud tradition of strong Conservative women in leadership – a legacy established by one of Britain's most transformative Prime Ministers, who once called this town home."

In her acceptance speech, Councillor Manterfield outlined her commitment to principled leadership, stating: "It is our duties as councillors to be respectful and professional," setting a clear tone for her administration.

The new group leader has served three consecutive terms representing Springfield ward on South Kesteven District Council. Her credentials include chairing the environment committee and currently serving as chairman of the rural overview and scrutiny committee, as well as safeguarding community standards on the licensing committee.

Outside of her life as a councillor, she works as a nurse and is a mother from Grantham. The group believes her background will allow her to bring a unique perspective that bridges healthcare, family life, and civic responsibility, offering a grounded approach to community challenges.

Her deputy, Councillor Trotter, has represented Lincrest ward since 2019. Drawing on her career as a detective with the British Transport Police, the group is confident she will bring valuable security and justice expertise to the partnership.

Her six years of council service include chairmanships of the employment and rural overview scrutiny committees, vice-chairman of standards, and representing SKDC on the police and crime panel.