Plans to replace a town business centre with three trade units are set to be approved next week.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee will examine Paloma Capital’s proposals for the Autumn Park Business Centre on Dysart Road, Grantham, on Thursday (November 7).

The proposed development includes two 465m² units, one 418m² unit, parking, and landscaping.

How the new trade units would look.

According to council documents, the proposal could also bring key safety upgrades to local infrastructure.

Lincolnshire County Council has requested a £30,000 contribution to upgrade crossings between Sankt Augustin Way and Brading Avenue.

The design features a modern look with flat roofs, wood cladding, and large glass façades.

The existing Autumn Park Business Centre would be demolished as part of the plans. Photo: Google Streetview.

“The units would be seen as a logical addition to the existing industrial estate, replacing the existing offices and providing front-facing units that would act as an entrance feature to the estate as a whole,” states the officer’s report.

Cycle facilities and 30 parking spaces will also support local accessibility, including spaces for disabled access.

Environmental assessments show minimal risk, with permeable paving to manage runoff.

No objections were raised from residents or environmental agencies.

If approved, construction is expected within three years, with conditions to limit traffic impact.