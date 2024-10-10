A community centre has reopened thanks to £100,000 of funding.

The Earlesfield Community Centre, in Trent Road, Grantham, has reopened to the public.

Improvements made to the centre include a new kitchen, installed by United Living, new windows and fire doors, security fencing to deter vandalism, a full boiler service, re-laying uneven paths, a deep clean, and the removal of graffiti.

Mick Townhill and the team at Grantham Fabrications with the three councillors

South Kesteven District Council councillors Steve Cunnington (Ind) and Lee Steptoe (Lab) led the push for the centre to be refurbished, which was funded by £100,000 of SKDC reserves.

Coun Steptoe said: “I campaigned for funding for the centre from the end of Covid restrictions and was delighted when the new administration committed to it last year.

“It shows a new political will in an area that has been neglected for far too long. It also demonstrates the strength of cross-party collaboration and will allow it to become the local hub, with The Bread and Butter Thing foodbank and Building Brighter Futures, already signed up as users.

Coun Steptoe, Coun Harrison and Coun Stokes with donated furniture.

“I am looking forward to working with the new board of trustees to develop this local asset to its full potential."

Coun Cunnington also said: “Years of neglect are now at an end. The residents of Earlesfield now have a community centre fit for the community.

“We have more plans and events coming up and leading into next year, all of which are designed to benefit and bring the community together.”

The venue’s new trustees will be Coun Steptoe as chair, Coun Cunnington, Coun Tim Harrison (Ind) and Coun Paul Stokes (Ind).

A £3,500 commercial dishwasher has also been installed, courtesy of Miele and Rob Dixon, as well as other technology and furniture.

Coun Harrison said: “This shows how the Grantham Together community is pulling together in response to the SKDC investment and we’re looking forward to a bright future with such strong local support.”

Regular events, including line dancing, Grantham Capoeira Club, Rabbit Club and Building Brighter Futures, will be held at the centre.

Anyone who would like to book the space can call 07872 522039 or 07850 285772.