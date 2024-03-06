The lineup for the next comedy club has been announced.

The next Funhouse Comedy Club will take place at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham on Thursday, March 28.

Topping the bill is Jonny Pelham, a BBC New Comedy Awards finalist in 2013.

Pelham - who has also appeared on Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week - is an expert storyteller, and his self-effacing material is considered intelligent with a very humorous thread.

Opening the night will be comedian, writer, radio broadcaster and TV presenter Nick Page.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist is larger than life and his series of disasters somehow turn into unlikely triumphs.

Also performing on the night is the clever and amusing Mad Ron.

Completing the line-up will be fast rising comedian Alexis Roy with her funny observations.

Compere for the night is the amiable and animated Spiky Mike.

Tickets cost £15 and can be purchased at https://funhousecomedy.co.uk/.

Doors open at 7.15pm and the performance starts at 8pm.