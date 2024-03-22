An NHS diagnostic centre has opened following a £5 million investment.

Grantham’s NHS Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Gonerby Road has unveiled an upgrade introducing MRI and CT scanners.

This is part of Lincolnshire’s NHS CDC programme, aimed at providing diagnostic services locally.

The new scanners aim to improve diagnostics. | Image: ULHT

Since its inception in April 2022, the former Moy Park hatchery site has been pivotal in delivering essential diagnostic tests to over 75,000 patients in Lincolnshire.

The expanded facilities include state-of-the-art scanners and enhanced amenities like dedicated changing areas and spacious control rooms.

Free on-site parking has been improved with resurfacing during the building work, directly outside the entrance.

Grantham's Community Diagnostic Centre was opened on the site of a former Moy Park hatchery and has undergone extensive transformation. | Image: ULHT

These enhancements aim to further elevate the patient experience by fostering a tranquil and efficient environment.

Claire Lloyd, the CDC programme lead, highlighted the significance of the expansion, emphasising its potential to streamline patient care while mitigating disruptions often associated with hospital settings.

“All of these planned appointments are run exactly as they would be in our hospitals, including with the same clinical teams and IT systems, but without the potential disruption from emergency care.

| Image: ULHT

“Patients can be seen quicker, potentially closer to home and in a calmer environment.

“The ongoing success of the Grantham CDC is testament to the commitment of our teams in Lincolnshire’s NHS to find innovative ways to improve, while meeting the challenges presented to us by the county’s unique geography and population.”

| Image: ULHT

Patient Andrew David lauded the improvements, citing enhanced efficiency, cleanliness, and patient comfort, underscoring the positive impact of the CDC’s patient-centric approach.

“My visit to the Grantham CDC completely changed how I feel about going for scans and similar tests. Gone are the queues, delays, and gloomy corridors.

| Image: ULHT

“The centre in Grantham is on a different level altogether, with free ample parking, clean, fast, efficient service, and above all, the staff were exemplary, friendly, professional, and put me completely at ease.”

Patients referred by healthcare professionals can access a comprehensive range of services at the Grantham CDC, including MRI and CT scans, diabetic eye screening, and DEXA scanning.

| Image: ULHT

| Image: ULHT

