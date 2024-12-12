A hospital trust has paid out more than £2 million in damages for medical negligence claims in the last five years, data reveals.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which runs County Hospital Louth, Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital Boston and Grantham and District Hospital - had had 41 claims and incidents of gynaecology-related medical negligence reported to NHS Resolution, a legal arm of the NHS, since 2019.

Of the 41 claims, ULHT has settled 32 claims, resulting in £2,365,443 of damages, as revealed in data obtained by Medical Negligence Assist, a specialist solicitors.

Hospitals under United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

ULHT ranks 17 of the 118 NHS trusts across England with gynaecology claims and incidents reported that resulted in damages paid.

Nerea Odongo, group chief nurse for Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group, said: “NHS Resolution settles litigation claims on behalf of all NHS trusts and any funds paid in litigation cases are not paid by ULHT, but are covered by the premium paid each year to NHS Resolution.

“While we are not able to comment on the specific detail of the claims referred to in this Freedom of Information request made to NHS Resolution, we acknowledge that any failure to provide care to the high standards we expect can impact upon our patients and their loved ones.

“This is why we take every opportunity to listen to those receiving our care and to learn from our mistakes, acting openly and honestly when those standards are not met.

“We remain committed to continual improvement in the care and support offered to everyone using our services.”

The findings come from a new report from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), which revealed more than 760,000 women are on the waiting list for appointments due to a gynaecology care “crisis”.

Since 2019, 3,739 gynaecology medical negligence claims and incidents have been reported across the NHS.

Medical Negligence Assist uncovered the most common primary injuries and causes of claims, with 1,337 claims of ‘unnecessary pain’, followed by 740 claims for ‘additional or unnecessary operations’.

As a result, 272 claims that have been settled have cost the NHS £32.6 million.

Dr Ranee Thakar, president of the RCOG, said: “A way forward is urgently needed to tackle the UK gynaecology crisis.

“NHS staff are also deeply concerned and distressed that they do not have the necessary resources to deliver good care, affecting their own wellbeing.

“The UK government must act now. The RCOG is calling on them to commit to long-term sustained funding to address the systemic issues driving waiting lists, alongside delivering an urgent support package for those currently on waiting lists.

“The investment will not only benefit thousands of individual women, but the wider economy too, because the evidence shows that healthy women are the cornerstone of healthy societies.

“Get it right for women and everyone benefits.”