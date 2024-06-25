Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue sends 8 crews to blaze at Mid-UK Recycling in Ancaster
Eight fire crews were called to a blaze at a recycling centre last night (Monday).
The fire broke out at Mid-UK Recycling in Ancaster, near Grantham, at just before 7pm.
Crews from Sleaford, Grantham, Corby Glen, Market Rasen, Lincoln South, Gainsborough, Waddington, Donnington and Billinghay all attended, as well as the aerial ladder platform.
A spokesperson said the fire had caused damage to the whole building, which is used for commercial recycling, and its contents, including a conveyor belt and storage facilities.
Crews are still on scene this morning and the cause has not yet been determined.