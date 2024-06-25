Eight fire crews were called to a blaze at a recycling centre last night (Monday).

The fire broke out at Mid-UK Recycling in Ancaster, near Grantham, at just before 7pm.

The fire at Mid-UK in Ancaster on Monday, June 24. Photo: Roger Mortiss

Crews from Sleaford, Grantham, Corby Glen, Market Rasen, Lincoln South, Gainsborough, Waddington, Donnington and Billinghay all attended, as well as the aerial ladder platform.

A spokesperson said the fire had caused damage to the whole building, which is used for commercial recycling, and its contents, including a conveyor belt and storage facilities.

Crews are still on scene this morning and the cause has not yet been determined.