Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue sends 8 crews to blaze at Mid-UK Recycling in Ancaster

By Kerry Coupe
-
kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:00, 25 June 2024
 | Updated: 09:02, 25 June 2024

Eight fire crews were called to a blaze at a recycling centre last night (Monday).

The fire broke out at Mid-UK Recycling in Ancaster, near Grantham, at just before 7pm.

The fire at Mid-UK in Ancaster on Monday, June 24. Photo: Roger Mortiss
The fire at Mid-UK in Ancaster on Monday, June 24. Photo: Roger Mortiss
The fire at Mid-UK in Ancaster on Monday, June 24. Photo: Roger Mortiss
The fire at Mid-UK in Ancaster on Monday, June 24. Photo: Roger Mortiss
The fire at Mid-UK in Ancaster on Monday, June 24. Photo: Roger Mortiss
The fire at Mid-UK in Ancaster on Monday, June 24. Photo: Roger Mortiss
The fire at Mid-UK in Ancaster on Monday, June 24. Photo: Roger Mortiss
The fire at Mid-UK in Ancaster on Monday, June 24. Photo: Roger Mortiss

Crews from Sleaford, Grantham, Corby Glen, Market Rasen, Lincoln South, Gainsborough, Waddington, Donnington and Billinghay all attended, as well as the aerial ladder platform.

A spokesperson said the fire had caused damage to the whole building, which is used for commercial recycling, and its contents, including a conveyor belt and storage facilities.

Crews are still on scene this morning and the cause has not yet been determined.

Fire Grantham Lincs Homepage Kerry Coupe
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE